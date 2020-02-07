Brokerages Anticipate Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report sales of $428.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the lowest is $428.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $394.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 172,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

