Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

BR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.75.

BR opened at $119.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,959.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 796.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 255,461 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $24,087,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $11,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

