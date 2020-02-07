BQT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $123,819.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 158.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $123,819.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.68 or 0.05927405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00126371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003043 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,203,976 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.