Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) Trading 8% Higher

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:BOT)’s stock price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.07), 1,269,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,450,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.09.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of serious skin diseases in Australia. The company offers BTX 1503, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of serious acne in adults and teenagers; BTX 1308, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; BTX 1204, a transdermal gel formation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and BTX 1701, a novel product for mild acne.

