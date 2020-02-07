Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $14.23. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 48,417 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.80 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.72.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.