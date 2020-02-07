Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 1,168,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.