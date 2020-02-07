Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.75 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 844,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

