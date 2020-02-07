Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Boeing stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.08, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.95. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.