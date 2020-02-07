BMO Capital Markets Raises Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $60.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBUU. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of MBUU opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

