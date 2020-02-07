BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

AEO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 86,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

