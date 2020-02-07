bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $88.65. 499,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.44. bluebird bio has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,834 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

