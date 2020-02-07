Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0033 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $76,666.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048460 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

