Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0033 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $76,666.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048460 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Actinium (ACM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.
About Block-Logic
Buying and Selling Block-Logic
Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
