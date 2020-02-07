Blakecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,818.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.02259002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.74 or 0.04462943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00755289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00813767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00117954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009434 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00702569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,694 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

