Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,315. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $98,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.