Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.82

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 33170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
