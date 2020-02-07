Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.82

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 33170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 29.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.