BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $13.44 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

