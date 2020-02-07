BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.
About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm
Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.