BlackCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,302.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $31,302.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00026089 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,760,093 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

