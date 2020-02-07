Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $392.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target upped by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $337.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $263.86. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

