BigUp Market Cap Tops $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008797 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.