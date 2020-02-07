Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.060-2.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

