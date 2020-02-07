Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $33.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.25. 10,034,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

