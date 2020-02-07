BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.75.

BCE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$64.07. The company had a trading volume of 658,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.51. BCE has a 12 month low of C$56.81 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

