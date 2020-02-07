Barclays Trims Hiscox (LON:HSX) Target Price to GBX 1,231

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC raised Hiscox to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,425.54 ($18.75).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,374.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,486.85. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

