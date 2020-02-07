Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

OLN opened at $16.30 on Friday. Olin has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Olin by 3,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 834,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 809,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 219,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

