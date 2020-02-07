Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LYB opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $543,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

