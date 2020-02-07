Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.79.
LYB opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $543,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
