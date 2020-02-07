Barclays Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $177.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

