Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Trading Up 2.1%

Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 19,777 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 9,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bankia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

