Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.75

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.75 and traded as low as $14.70. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

