Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,380.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $22,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

