Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.23 ($4.92).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.