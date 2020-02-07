BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 672 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 653.30 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 569.92. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.