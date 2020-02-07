Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.