Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 576 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.58).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 568.20 ($7.47). 1,658,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

