B. Riley Comments on Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

SIRI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

