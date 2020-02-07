Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,770. Axos Financial has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 59.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

