Axe Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Axe has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, Axe has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002162 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,246,393 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

