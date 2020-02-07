Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $839.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

