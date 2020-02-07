AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95, 238 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

About AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

