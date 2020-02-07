Aventus (AVT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Aventus has a total market cap of $634,848.00 and approximately $18,690.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

