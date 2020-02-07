Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $180.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock worth $10,296,510. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

