Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.98 ($2.11) and last traded at A$2.98 ($2.11), 62,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.00 ($2.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

Get Australian Unity Office Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Australian Unity Office Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.