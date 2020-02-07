Auroracoin (AUR) Hits Market Cap of $479,488.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and ISX. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $479,488.00 and $15.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063609 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000747 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,917.00 or 1.00954104 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000626 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

