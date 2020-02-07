Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 15.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) shares were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.26, approximately 6,960,563 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,876,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

