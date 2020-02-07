Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 55.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.98.

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.23. 11,019,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,944,574. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.12.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

