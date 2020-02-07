Auctus Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $149,379.00 and approximately $1,250.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03033465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

