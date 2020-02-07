AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Trading Down 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020 // Comments off

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$12.54 ($8.89) and last traded at A$13.05 ($9.26), approximately 319,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.16 ($9.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$12.36 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

In other news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

About AUB Group (ASX:AUB)

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.