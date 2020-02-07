AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Trading Down 0.8%

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$12.54 ($8.89) and last traded at A$13.05 ($9.26), approximately 319,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$13.16 ($9.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$12.36 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

In other news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

