AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo Acquires 100,000 Shares

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00.

Shares of T opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

