Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65.
In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 over the last quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
