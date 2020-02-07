Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.