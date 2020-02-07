Atonomi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a total market cap of $141,262.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.45 or 0.05860024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038516 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.